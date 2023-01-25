ITC unveils ‘Mission Millets’ for food security

January 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Mumbai

ITC Ltd. has unveiled “Mission Millets” towards ensuring food security in line with United Nation’s declaration of 2023 as international year of millets.

“ITC is actively making “ITC Mission Millets’ a priority to serve national priority utilising our enterprise strengths in agriculture as well as the synergy of our businesses in foods and hospitality,” Sanjeev Puri, chairman, ITC Ltd., said.

He said ITC’s Agri, Foods and Hospitality Businesses have come together to make millet, a preferred food of choice for the masses.

A number of millet-based products have already been introduced under the Aashirvaad Nature Superfoods brand including ragi flour, gluten free atta, multi-millet mix. ​

ITC is further developing a comprehensive millets-based portfolio under popular brand names and in familiar formats to enable easier adoption, he said.

The company is building an integrated Millet value chain through FPO and is looking to work with 20 FPOs on millets.

As a part of developing millet value chains, the Agri Business Division of ITC has implemented two PPP projects, one each in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in partnership with Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and Government of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

In these projects, improved varieties and crop cultivation practices are disseminated through Crop Demonstrations, trainings were organized for capacity building of farmers on millet cultivation, post-harvest management, marketing; and market linkages were provided to catchment farmers.

He said ITC Hotel’s expert chefs are creating easy to try recipes with millets to help encourage individuals experiment with the taste and texture of millets.

“These innovative recipes are being shared with consumers through a direct and digital outreach at various moments and touch points,” Mr. Puri said.