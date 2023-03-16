ITC Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuit logs 10-fold growth in Tamil Nadu

March 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

ITC’s latest introduction Sunfeast’s Supermilk biscuits has already recorded a 10-fold growth in Tamil Nadu which has a market size of ₹1,000 crore for milk biscuits, said Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division.

“Till recently, our presence in Tamil Nadu was not that significant. Through our research, we found out that Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the milk-biscuit industry and it presented a great opportunity for us,” he said in an interview.

“The biscuit industry in Tamil Nadu is more organised. Britannia is the only player having a sizeable presence. Hence, we came out with Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuit during Decembr 2022 targeting both mother and kids,” he said.

To a question about the successful outcome, he said: “These biscuits contain ‘Naatu Maatu Pall’ (country cow milk) and that is the preferred choice of T.N. mothers. This cannot be done elsewhere in the country as each State has different usage pattern.”

On a pan-India basis, the market size of biscuits is about ₹45,000 crore and Tamil Nadu accounted for 10%. The market size of milk biscuits in Tamil Nadu is ₹1,000 crore.

Asserting that their products have been well accepted well by all age groups, he said that ITC’s first goal was to achieve double digit growth and take it to next level.

Asked about volume and market share, he said: “We are more interested in reaching sizeable number of households in Tamil Nadu rather than looking at market share or revenue.”

ITC also felicitated five young achievers from Tamil Nadu with maiden Superkids Award for 2023. ITC plans to honour talented kids on a regular basis.