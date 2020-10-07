ITC sees Savlon as a ₹1,000-cr. brand

For ITC Group, Savlon, a brand it acquired five years ago and on which consumer spends last fiscal were about ₹250 crore, is on course to become a ₹1,000 crore personal care brand.

It will touch the mark this financial year thereby also becoming the first ₹1,000-crore personal care brand for ITC, chief executive (personal care products business) Sameer Satpathy said on Wednesday.

Contributing to the increase was the addition of a number of products to the portfolio amid a growing concern for hygiene following the COVID-19 outbreak. The list includes Savlon surface disinfectant spray, Wipes, cloth disinfectant as well as the Savlon Hexa range of sanitisers, bodywash and soaps.

Describing Savlon as a successful acquisition, Mr. Satpathy said Vivel with consumer spending of ₹500 crore was the highest personal care brand for ITC last year. Attributing the rise of Savlon to the product portfolio expansion, he said the growing consumer demand was met by ramping up of production facilities, including a partner unit in south India coming on stream. ITC has also decided to set up a personal care production facility in east India, the details of which were yet to be finalised. The firm was also open to more acquisitions that add value, he added.