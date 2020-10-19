ITC rebrands confectionery brand Jelimals as Jelimals Immunoz

Jelimals, ITC’s confectionery brand in the jelly segment, has shifted its portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz, jellies fortified with two key nutrients, vitamin C and zinc that help support the immune system amongst children.

Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery and New Category Development - Foods, ITC Ltd., said, “ We are shifting the entire Jelimals’ jelly bears range to Jelimals Immunoz and keeping consumer price points the same across the offerings. We hope this move will make a small but meaningful difference in protecting our kids in the present context.’’

The children’s confectionery category in the country, pegged at ₹1,000 crore, includes candies, toffees, eclairs, jellies and lollipops.

The immunity based confectionery products have witnessed significant growth during the pandemic. The space is driven by colours and interesting shapes which Jelly as a format is perfectly amenable to deliver. ITC’s Life Sciences & Technology Centre has been working on various health and nutrition areas for nearly a decade with immunity emerging as a key focus area, the company said.

As per a recent Jelimals commissioned study, conducted by InfoLeap Market Research & Consultancy LLC, to understand kids’ perspective on the new normal world, some 95% of kids said they missed ‘Meeting Friends’ in person and 94% missed ‘Going to school’, making immunity support an ‘uncompromising imperative’ in the new normal world. If given a ‘Superpower’ 74% children would utilize it to ‘Save People (56%) and Find Cure (18%)’ from Covid-19 with concern for parents and family (38%) being foremost for the children. This followed by saving humanity including doctors, soldiers, friends, animals and testing individuals for the virus, found the study.

Some 364 children in the age group of 8-12 across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata were part of this study, said the company.