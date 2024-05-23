ITC Q4 PAT slips 1.3% to ₹5,020 crore, board recommends final dividend of ₹7.50 per share

ITC Ltd. reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit slid 1.3% from the year-earlier period to ₹5,020.20 crore.

Revenue from operations marginally grew to ₹17,752.87 crore from ₹17,506.08 crore.

For FY24, net profit grew 8.9% to ₹20,422 crore as compared with Rs 18,753.31 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations dipped to ₹70,105.29 crore from ₹70,251.28 crore in the previous year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Including interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share paid on February 27, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounted to ₹13.75 per share of ₹1 each.

“The company delivered a resilient performance during the year amidst a challenging macroeconomic and operating environment on a high base (FY23 Gross Revenue and EBITDA grew 17.6% and 26.5% respectively),” the company said in a filing.

