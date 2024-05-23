GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ITC Q4 PAT slips 1.3% to ₹5,020 crore, board recommends final dividend of ₹7.50 per share

FY24 PAT rises 8.9% to ₹20,422 crore

Published - May 23, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Including interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share paid on February 27, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounted to ₹13.75 per share of ₹1 each.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Including interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share paid on February 27, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounted to ₹13.75 per share of ₹1 each. | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

ITC Ltd. reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit slid 1.3% from the year-earlier period to ₹5,020.20 crore.

Revenue from operations marginally grew to ₹17,752.87 crore from ₹17,506.08 crore.

For FY24, net profit grew 8.9% to ₹20,422 crore as compared with Rs 18,753.31 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations dipped to ₹70,105.29 crore from ₹70,251.28 crore in the previous year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Including interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share paid on February 27, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31 amounted to ₹13.75 per share of ₹1 each.

“The company delivered a resilient performance during the year amidst a challenging macroeconomic and operating environment on a high base (FY23 Gross Revenue and EBITDA grew 17.6% and 26.5% respectively),” the company said in a filing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.