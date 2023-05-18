ITC Q4 net profit rises 22% to ₹5,225 cr.; revenue increases 7% to ₹18,799 cr.

May 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Diversified entity ITC Ltd. on Thursday reported a 22.66% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,225.02 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, led by a strong growth momentum across operating segments.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,259.68 crore a year earlier, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 7% to ₹18,799.18 crore in the period under review.

Total expenses increased 2.18% to ₹12,907.84 crores during the fourth quarter.

Total income in the March quarter grew 7.75% to ₹19,667.94 crore.

The Kolkata-headquartered company sustained "strong growth momentum" across its operating segments, said ITC in its earning statement.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, ITC's consolidated net profit surged 25.45% to ₹19,427.68 crore.

Its consolidated revenue from operations climbed 17.34% to ₹75,826.58 crore in FY23.

This is the first time ITC's operational revenue crossed ₹75,000 crore and total segment revenue crossed ₹83,897.14 crore, almost $10 billion (without deducting Inter-segment revenue of ₹8,070.56 crore).

According to ITC, after two years of pandemic-led disruptions, FY2022-23 marked a return to normalcy in operations. However, geopolitical tensions, continued supply chain dislocations and climate crisis resulted in unprecedented inflation and volatility in global commodity and energy prices.

"Against the backdrop of a challenging operating environment as aforestated, the company’s consumer centricity, agility in seizing market opportunities, focus on execution excellence and proactive strategic interventions enabled it to post strong performance across all operating segments," it said.

During the quarter, revenue from the "total FMCG" segment, which also includes cigarettes, surged 15.07% to ₹13,033.43 crore.

Its revenue from the cigarette business increased 12.61% to ₹8,082.26 crore in the January-March quarter of this fiscal.

The segment witnessed a sustained volume clawback from illicit trade on the back of deterrent actions by enforcement agencies and relative stability in taxes, it added.

The company's revenue from the FMCG-others segment also rose 19.34% to ₹4,951.17 crore.

ITC's FMCG-others segment consists of branded packaged foods, such as staples, snacks, meals, dairy and beverages, apparel, education and stationery products, personal care products, safety matches and incense sticks.

"Staples, Biscuits, Snacks, Noodles, Dairy, Beverages, Soaps, Fragrances, Agarbatti drive growth," ITC said, adding education and stationery products business continues to witness strong traction.

Moreover, FMCG-others segment EBITDA in the March quarter grew 76%, led by margin expansion driven by premiumisation, judicious pricing actions, digital initiatives, strategic cost management, supply chain agility and fiscal incentives (including PLI), it said.

Revenue from ITC's hotel segment jumped nearly twofold to ₹808.72 crore.

Terming hotels business as "stellar", ITC said its RevPAR (Revenue per available room) was well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

However, ITC's agribusiness revenue declined 17.55% to ₹3,607.30 crore as it was impacted by restrictions on wheat and rice exports.

ITC's revenue from the "paperboards, paper and packaging'' segment was ₹2,221.01 crore, up 1.75%. This also had the impact of the planned shutdown of pulp mills for capacity expansion.

"Softening of pulp prices, muted demand mainly in global markets and relatively higher base impacted YoY Segment Revenue growth," it said.

Revenue from other segments, which include its information technology services, branded residences etc, surged 31.88% to ₹868.29 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ITC said its board in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a final dividend of ₹6.75 and a special dividend of ₹2.75 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31. Together with the interim dividend of ₹6 per ordinary share declared by the board, the total dividend for FY23 would amount to ₹15.50.

Besides, the board has also approved the appointment of Alka Marezban Bharucha as an Independent Director and Hemant Malik as a Wholetime Director for five and three years, respectively.