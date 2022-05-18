Business

ITC Q4 net profit rises 11.6% to ₹4,259.68 crore

ITC Ltd. on Wednesday reported an 11.6% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,259.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,816.84 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 15.25% to ₹17,754.02 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹15,404.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at ₹12,632.29 crore, up 15.41% in Q4 of FY2021-22, as against ₹10,944.64 crore in the year-earlier period.

Shares of ITC Ltd. on Wednesday rose 0.72% to close at ₹266.50 on the BSE.


