ITC Q2 profit rises 10 % to ₹3,763.7 crore

ITC Ltd reported a 10% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,763.7 crore for the second quarter ended in September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,418.69 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 12.1% to ₹14,662.6 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹13,075.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at ₹10,258.3 crore, up 11.9% in Q2/FY 2021-22 as against ₹9,164.7 core in the year-earlier period.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹238.40 on BSE, up 0.68% from the previous close.


