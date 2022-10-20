ITC profit rises 24% to ₹4,670.32 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.08% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,670.32 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,763.73 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 25.35% to ₹18,608 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹14,844.38 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest September quarter stood at ₹12,823.87 crore.

Shares of ITC Ltd. on Thursday settled at ₹349.70 on BSE, up 0.77% from the previous close.