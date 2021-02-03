ITC introduces noodles variant

Bengaluru

03 February 2021 21:11 IST

Responding to consumers’ preference for a saucy and tangy noodles, ITC introduced a new noodle variant, Saucy Masala, under its Sunfeast YiPPee! portfolio.

Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods division, ITC Ltd., said, “With its first- to-market offerings, YiPPee! stands for thought leadership and innovation in the category. We are confident that our new offering, Saucy Masala, will excite consumers’ palate as it delivers the tanginess in a bowl of everyday noodles.”

According to ITC, consumer research and studies reflect that a section of Indian noodle lovers quintessentially enjoys adding a smack of tanginess to their instant noodles. This experience has been made convenient, in the new product, by combining the masala taste with a saucy flavor in the same tastemaker.

