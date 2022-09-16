ITC initiative creates world record

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 16, 2022 22:07 IST

ITC Ltd. said its Candyman Fantastik Chocobar XL has achieved the Guinness World Records for creating the longest line of Chocolate Bars crafted using 5130 Fantastik Chocobar XL bars. 

It was co-created in assistance with school children from Light of Life Trust. “The activity was conceptualised to showcase the larger-than-life delight of the chocolate. The record was achieved within 4 to 6 hours with the help of 30 volunteers along with children from Light of Life Trust, who dedicatedly assisted in creating the longest line of chocolate bars,” the company said in a statement.

Upon the conclusion of the activity, the Fantastik XL Chocobars used in the making of the line were distributed among the children from Light of Life Trust, it added. Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer, Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionary, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, “We are really pleased to have set a new benchmark with this achievement.”

