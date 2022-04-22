ITC Infotech to acquire part of Boston-based PTC’s product lifecycle management business, float new unit

Bengaluru

ITC Infotech said it would acquire a portion of Boston-based tech firm PTC’s product lifecycle management (PLM) implementation services business and create a new unit — DxP Services.

The new unit would combine PLM professional services experts from both companies, the tech arm of ITC said in a statement on Friday.

In this regard, both companies had entered into an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC’s industry-leading Windchill PLM software as a service (SaaS).

The companies would work together to deliver ‘in-flight’ Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers, while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customised on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS, ITC Infotech said.

Sudip Singh, MD and CEO, ITC Infotech said, “The creation of DxP Services will take our relationship to a whole new level and will enable PTC customers to transform the way they adopt technology in the distributed, secure, and agile workplace of the future.”

According to the agreement, ITC Infotech and PTC will bring together professionals from both companies into a unified team dedicated to creating, and jointly offering, the tooling and methodologies required to expedite a smooth transition to SaaS.

This new agreement with ITC Infotech would allow PTC to realign its own professional services experts to a unique thought leadership role in the industry in enabling digital transformation for industrial companies across engineering, manufacturing, and service, said Jim Heppelmann, president & CEO, PTC.

ITC Infotech and PTC have been working together in the last over 20 years. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 CY2022.