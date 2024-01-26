ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Infotech embarks on a global footprint expansion spree

January 26, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

`In the last 12 months, the company expanded its presence in several geographies to increase access to global talent and also to enhance its customer connect’

Mini Tejaswi,Mini Tejaswi _11356

ITC Infotech, the tech arm of the ITC Group, said it embarked on a global footprint ramp-up exercise during calendar 2023 to increase access to international tech talent and also to enhance its customer connect.

In the last 12 months, ITC Infotech expanded its presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and also set up fully-owned subsidiaries in Paris, Frankfurt, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Kuala Lumpur, Monterrey in Mexico, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The tech firm also set up branch offices in Abu Dhabi, Milan, Warsaw- Poland, Bucharest - Romania, Zurich and four Canadian cities: Mississauga, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver in CY 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through these expansion activities, we are targeting momentum growth and newer opportunities to tap into the global tech talent. Our focus is also to strengthen our relationship with clients across geographies,” Sudip Singh, CEO and Managing Director, ITC Infotech told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh claimed that the tech firm has been making rapid strides in the past 12 months in terms of tapping the global technology talent available in these regions. Its focus on providing business-friendly technology solutions in select business verticals had also clearly seen traction, he added.

“By deepening our presence in key markets including North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America, the business traction appears to be gaining quite a momentum in the last year,” Mr. Singh observed.

On business outlook he said, having sustained and delivered a 2X growth in the past 5 years the company was expecting a quantum growth in the upcoming year, FY’25. “ITC Infotech is investing in building capabilities for the future to shape the next wave of our growth driven by productivity and profitability,” he added.

ITC Infotech, which provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, currently employs 11,300 people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US