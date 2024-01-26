ITC Infotech embarks on a global footprint expansion spree

January 26, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

ITC Infotech, the tech arm of the ITC Group, said it embarked on a global footprint ramp-up exercise during calendar 2023 to increase access to international tech talent and also to enhance its customer connect.

In the last 12 months, ITC Infotech expanded its presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and also set up fully-owned subsidiaries in Paris, Frankfurt, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Kuala Lumpur, Monterrey in Mexico, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The tech firm also set up branch offices in Abu Dhabi, Milan, Warsaw- Poland, Bucharest - Romania, Zurich and four Canadian cities: Mississauga, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver in CY 2023.

“Through these expansion activities, we are targeting momentum growth and newer opportunities to tap into the global tech talent. Our focus is also to strengthen our relationship with clients across geographies,” Sudip Singh, CEO and Managing Director, ITC Infotech told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh claimed that the tech firm has been making rapid strides in the past 12 months in terms of tapping the global technology talent available in these regions. Its focus on providing business-friendly technology solutions in select business verticals had also clearly seen traction, he added.

“By deepening our presence in key markets including North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America, the business traction appears to be gaining quite a momentum in the last year,” Mr. Singh observed.

On business outlook he said, having sustained and delivered a 2X growth in the past 5 years the company was expecting a quantum growth in the upcoming year, FY’25. “ITC Infotech is investing in building capabilities for the future to shape the next wave of our growth driven by productivity and profitability,” he added.

ITC Infotech, which provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, currently employs 11,300 people.

