ITC expects volume growth to pick up later this year, says Puri

May 29, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

ITC Ltd. expects volume growth to pick up towards the later part of this year as inflation eases, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said on Monday.

“As a company we had a decent amount of volume growth last year,” Mr. Puri said during an interaction with journalists from businessline and The Hindu. “In terms of rural demand there is certainly some silver lining. I think this year the growth will be more volume-led than price-led,” he added.

Mr. Puri said the Indian economy was holding on quite well when compared with what was happening in the rest of the world.

The only thing as far as India was concerned to watch out for was anything that was directly indexed to global demand like steel, and in ITC’s case - paperboards, he observed.

Mr. Puri said the company would continue to play in the cigarettes business in a responsible way, even as it continued to diversify and grow its FMCG and hotels businesses.

ITC’s overall EBITDA had improved by 26% last year, according to its CMD, who added that the non-cigarette segment’s EBITDA had improved by 43%. As a result, the share of the non-cigarette segment in overall EBITDA had climbed to 27%, from 18% three years earlier, he pointed out.

Mr. Puri said as a part of the ‘ITC Next’ strategy, the company had identified digital and sustainability as megatrends and would continue to explore opportunities in those lines by leveraging its institutional strengths.

He said that the company’s plan to demerge its hotels business, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic, was likely to be revived this year and taken forward in line with the industry recovery.

Mr. Puri reiterated that the company would adopt an asset-light strategy for expansion in the hotels business.

Also, while a spin-off of the Infotech business was a possibility, he said the timing would be the crucial element in the decision as it had to be done at the right time.

On the FMCG business, Mr. Puri said the company had grown its revenue to ₹20,000 crore, from ₹10,000 crore in 2017.

“We have grown the FMCG business in an efficient manner and I am proud of the scale,” Mr. Puri said. “The ₹1 lakh crore revenue target by 2030 was an aspirational one. It will happen, the date will get shifted,” he added.