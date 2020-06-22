ITC Agri rolls out more collaborativee-Choupal 4.0

In its 20th year of launch, ITC Agri has rolled e-Choupal 4.0, a more collaborative and integrated platform that leverages new digital technologies to provide end-to-end and personalised services to farmers on weather and markets on a real-time basis.
“The core expectation from the farmer is how weather forecast translates into an advisory that translates into farm input, which gets supported by credit and results in more money into his hand. That’s the role the 4.0 performs in this evolution of the farmer-centric and farmer-driven innovation,” said S. Sivakumar, group head, ITC Agri business.
Rapid quality testing
According to him, the new platform delivers information on crop monitoring, crop advisory and electronic marketing place for farm inputs, helps in remote sensing for addressing crop stress and with the help of start-ups, does rapid quality testing. These features are integrated in the 4.0 version.
Till date, the e-Choupal programme has empowered four million farmers. The company originally planned to empower 10 million farmers by 2030. With some of these reforms and potential advancement of technologies, ITC aims to achieve this goal ahead of its targeted time.
“After rolling out several pilots in 2019, e-Choupal is now in a stage to build on pilot and scale up.
There are different interventions. ITC e-Choupal 4.0 is more ready for plug and play for many agricultural start-ups to deliver many features,” Mr. Sivakumar observed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath