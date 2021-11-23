Business

‘IT sector will see second half net hiring at 1.75 lakh’

The Indian IT services sector will report gross employee addition of 450,000 and net addition of 150,000 to 175,000 in the second half of FY2022, after factoring in attrition which is currently averaging between 17% and 19%, according to market intelligence firm UnearthInsight.

The firm also estimated a 16% to 18% revenue growth for the industry in FY22 while it forecast a positive growth momentum throughout FY23 and FY24.

“The IT Industry’s perceived War on Talent is real and it’s getting intense with attrition,” said Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO, UnearthInsight.

According to the firm’s hiring outlook, about 2,50,000 freshers have been added so far in FY22 by more than 30 domestic and multinational tech firms in the country.

Entry-level hiring in this fiscal is expected to be dominated by TCS (77,000), Cognizant (45,000), Infosys (45,000), HCL ( 22,000) and Tech Mahindra (15,000).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 10:35:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/it-sector-will-see-second-half-net-hiring-at-175-lakh/article37652965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY