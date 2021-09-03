‘IT sector to see 2 lakh jobs added in FY22’

Bengaluru

03 September 2021 23:31 IST

The Indian IT industry will report a net addition of more than 2 lakh jobs in FY22 as top players alone had a net employee addition of more than 50,000 in the April-June quarter, said Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm that tracks country-wide hiring trends.

“In the first quarter of the fiscal, IT services players had over 50,000 net headcount additions. With such a bullish beginning, the sector’s net additions for the whole year is set on a trajectory of over 2 lakh,” said Kamal Karanth, talent specialist and co-founder, Xpheno.

India Inc, overall saw 2.78 lakh active white collar jobs in the month of August, 4% lower than July 2021, the strongest white collar job month since the pandemic disrupted markets in March 2020, according to a job market study by Xpheno on Friday.

“However, a 4% drop in volume is a minor moderation in demand that does not raise a flag, given the overall recovery trend that’s in play. Despite a slight drop, August emerged as the second strongest month for the current financial year,” he said.

Also, the closing figures for August 2021 ended 26% higher than August 2020, the recovery month last year, after the sharp drop in the job market in June-July period, he added.

August 2021 also witnessed the highest number of announcements related to fresher and lateral hiring, CXO onboarding, capacity expansions, new ventures, and collaborative upskilling and reskilling programmes by big and small enterprises.

“It only means that the hiring volume and hiring velocity that we saw in Q1 remain positive. In fact, more action is expected and the employment outlook is going to remain positive for the whole year,’’ commented Mr. Karanth.