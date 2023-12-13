I-T raids on premises of former Trinamool Congress MLA, others in West Bengal

December 13, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Kolkata

“The raids were conducted in Asansol, Durgapur and Raniganj areas, as the businessmen did not pay taxes for several years,” the officer alleged.

“Tax Officers on December 13 raided the residences of several businessmen including a former MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) at various places in West Bengal,” an officer said.

"Our officers had reached Durgapur yesterday and started searching the residences of these businessmen from early Wednesday morning. They are looking for various documents including bank statements and other property details," he told PTI over the phone.

“Income Tax Department officers are also holding talks with former TMC MLA Sohrab Ali and the other businessmen whose houses are being raided,” the officer said.

A large number of Central Force personnel are on guard outside the premises where the search was on.

