IT industry will remain resilient, adjust to a new normal:Infosys COO

The information technology sector will remain resilient, and will adjust to a ‘new normal’ said says U.B. Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys.

These are challenging times for the Indian IT industry, as it deals with an unprecedented situation. However, it will emerge stronger and wiser, as time and again proven it has proven its resilience, as per Mr. Rao.

“As we all adjust to a new normal, I believe that our industry, more than ever, needs a focused approach towards building resilience, upskilling is workforce and contributing to our country’s growth,’’ he said on Tuesday after his appointment as new chairman of Nasscom for 2020-21.

Mr. Rao succeeds Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services. Nasscom has also named Ms. Rekha M. Menon, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India as its Vice Chairperson for the fiscal.

In her message, Ms. Menon said, “I look forward to working with Nasscom and its leadership to ensure that our industry remains innovative and agile, as it unlocks opportunities, navigates challenges, and catalyses sustainable, positive impact in our communities in the future.”