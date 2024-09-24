GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT imports: fresh guidance soon

Published - September 24, 2024 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

India on Tuesday announced a three-month extension of its ‘Import Management System’ for specified IT hardware equipment such as laptops and servers introduced last October citing ‘security concerns’ to monitor inbound shipments dominated by Chinese products.

A circular issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said this import mechanism, that was to expire on September 30, has been extended till December 31. “Importers would be required to apply for fresh authorisations for the period from 01.01.2025 subject to detailed guidance to be provided shortly,” it said.

Existing import authorisations will continue to be valid, and importers are allowed to apply for fresh authorisations as well, the circular noted.

