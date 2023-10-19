IT hardware licensing put on hold till September 2024

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Government’s licensing requirement for imports of IT hardware such as laptops, PCs and tablets will not come into force until September next year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced, capping weeks of uncertainty and after significant pushback from hardware manufacturers. Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S. Krishnan told reporters that the new regime would be a simple ‘authorisation’ that the DGFT would issue.

Mr. Krishnan said an ‘Import Management System’ would be put in place to process these authorisations, and “to ensure that all this provides us with the kind of data and information we need to make sure we have a completely trusted digital system.” Officials in August had described security in vague terms, hinting at the Government’s growing discomfort with China’s dominance as a source for hardware.

The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) said that a notification by DGFT on this amounted to “maintain[ing] restriction-free imports of laptops and tablets.” The ICEA thanked the Government for “engaging with the [IT hardware] industry, aligning with its concerns, and formulating meaningful responses.”

The licensing requirements were announced on August 3, and immediately delayed until November the following day, with the Government walking back on the language of its initial notification as simply a ‘light touch’ registration system where most import authorisations would be granted immediately.

As pushback from the electronics industry firmed up, the officials downplayed the impact that licensing requirements would have, insisting that the move was only meant as a ‘surveillance’ measure to keep watch on electronics imports, even though Customs data already provide the Government with detailed information on all products legally entering the country.

The requirements were announced ostensibly to nudge global PC brands like Dell and HP to assemble their products in India. A Production Linked Incentive scheme with an outlay of ₹22,890 crore is in place to ease the financial and tariff difficulties in assembling IT hardware in India.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

