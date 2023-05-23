HamberMenu
IT flexi hiring declined in FY23: Indian Staffing Federation

May 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Enterprises that are members of the Indian Staffing Federation added 1.77 lakh flexi workers in FY2023, a 14% dip, compared to the 2.27 lakh they hired in the previous year.

The demand for employment in general flexi staffing was primarily driven by sectors such as FMCG, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Tourism and Hospitality, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Healthcare, Banking and Energy, said ISF, the apex body representing manpower outsourcing industry.

The general staffing segment exhibited positive growth in the first half of the year; however, in the third quarter, it experienced a slight dip due to ongoing market caution, as per ISF.

The fiscal saw IT flexi hiring decline as a result of workforce right-sizing that was carried out by the Indian tech industry due to the global slowdown.

Women’s participation in the flexi workforce continued to account for 24% in FY23, as against 21% in the industry in general.

Commenting on the social impact of flexi staffing, Suchita Dutta, Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation, said last fiscal witnessed the staffing industry continuing to play a pivotal role in providing freshers and first-time job market entrants with their initial formal employment opportunities.

“Over the past financial year, the Indian staffing industry provided a significant number of first-time entrants to the job market with their very first formal employment opportunity,’‘ she added.

