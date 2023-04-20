ADVERTISEMENT

IT firm Cyient net rises 6% on a sharp rise in revenue 

April 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The company has declared final dividend of ₹16 per share (par value of ₹5 each) for 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau

IT firm Cyient reported consolidated net profit increased almost 6% year-on-year to ₹163.2 crore during the March quarter on the back of a more-than-48% growth in revenue from operations to ₹1,751.4 crore.

In the March quarter, “we won five large deals worth over $185 million and saw a 38.4% constant currency YoY growth in consolidated services revenue. We also completed three strategic acquisitions to extend our service offerings portfolio and enter newer markets,” executive vice chairman and MD Krishna Bodanapu said.

Antitrust lawsuit

In the notes accompanying the results, Cyient said one of its U.S. subsidiaries has incurred legal costs of $2 million and $5.8 million on an antitrust lawsuit for the quarter and year ended March 31 respectively. The subsidiary is among various other companies in a consolidated civil class action antitrust lawsuit alleging that the defendants agreed to restrict the employment of individuals.

