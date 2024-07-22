The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union (KITU) is planning massive campaigns and large-scale mobilisation against the controversial proposal to increase the work hours of IT employees to 14 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

While gate meetings at IT parks and street campaigns are being planned throughout the week, the union is also planning to organise a procession to the Labour Commissioner’s office on August 3.

“We are planning campaigns at 32 units. On August 3, we will organise a massive procession in which a large number of IT employees would march to the office of the Labour Commissioner,” said Sooraj Nidiyanga, secretary, KITU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union has been sharing its membership application form on social media platforms to mobilise more people to join the cause.

Push from the industry

Meanwhile, during an interaction with mediapersons, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that the proposal to increase work hours came from the IT companies, and was not initiated by the government of Karnataka.

“It’s not the Minister who came up with this proposal. The industries are pressurising us. The Labour Department is evaluating the proposal,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the dissent among IT employees regarding the proposal, the Minister suggested that industry heads discuss and debate it publicly. “The IT heads, the so-called big people in India, must discuss and tell us what they think about this. For everything (else) they come out (and talk),” he said in what seemed like a snub to the industry leaders who have been strongly opposing a Bill proposed by the government to give representation to locals in the private sector.

Nasscom supports 48-hour workweek

Industry association Nasscom responded to the controversy by saying that they had not requested a 14-hour workday or a 70-hour workweek,

“We fully support the 48-hour workweek, which is the standard across India. All we have asked of the States and the Central Government is to consider some flexibility within this 48-hour limit. This would help companies with a pan-India presence to standardise their operations. In Karnataka, we had a similar discussion with the IT Department a few months ago. We did not, however, have a meeting with the Labor Department on this topic,” said Ashish Aggarwal, Vice-President & Head of Public Policy, Nasscom.

ADVERTISEMENT

What union says

The union terms phrases like ‘flexibility from IT companies’ a farce.

“This is a strategy by companies to make people work more during busy months like December and March. This way, the companies wouldn’t have to hire extra hands, and this would fetch them huge profits. This is what they are trying to say by using words like flexibility,” said Sooraj Nidiyanga.

Around 20 lakh persons work in the IT sector in Karnataka. On July 20, KITU had warned that any attempt to go with the amendment would be an open challenge to this huge section of people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.