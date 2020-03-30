Isuzu Motors postpones unveiling of BS VI vehicles

Isuzu Motors India has rescheduled its plans to introduce BS VI range of vehicles during the later part of the second quarter of 2020-21 owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant inconvenience it has been causing to the people.

The Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, in a statement, said that a firmer date will be announced closer to the time of launch.

Besides, the company has also informed its customers about the extension of vehicle warranty and periodic maintenance service till the end of May 2020.

All vehicles, whose warranty expires/expired during the period March 15 till April 15, will now have their warranty extended until end-May 2020. Similarly, all vehicles that were due for periodic maintenance service during the period March 15 till April 15 can now avail their services until end May 2020, it said

The above extension is in line with the current prevailing situation and any changes to the same owing to the evolving scenario that may compel further changes will be announced separately, it added.