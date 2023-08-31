ADVERTISEMENT

Isuzu Motors India unveils crew-cab pick-up in CV segment

August 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Isuzu Motors India unveils crew-cab pick-up in the commercial vehicle segment at an introductory price of 14,99,910 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Isuzu Motors India has announced the unveiling of the D-Max S-Cab Z pick-up at an introductory price of ₹14,99,910 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

“This is the ‘smartest’ looking crew-cab pick-up in the commercial vehicle segment,” the company said in a statement. “With the addition of this top-end variant, Isuzu Motors India now offers a more comprehensive and versatile range for all business and professional requirements,” the automaker added.

The variant will be available in cosmic black, galena grey, splash white, nautilus blue and titanium silver.

“To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints,” said Deputy MD Toru Kishimoto.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US