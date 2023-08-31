Isuzu Motors India unveils crew-cab pick-up in CV segment

August 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Isuzu Motors India has announced the unveiling of the D-Max S-Cab Z pick-up at an introductory price of ₹14,99,910 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

“This is the ‘smartest’ looking crew-cab pick-up in the commercial vehicle segment,” the company said in a statement. “With the addition of this top-end variant, Isuzu Motors India now offers a more comprehensive and versatile range for all business and professional requirements,” the automaker added.

The variant will be available in cosmic black, galena grey, splash white, nautilus blue and titanium silver.

“To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints,” said Deputy MD Toru Kishimoto.