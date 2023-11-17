ADVERTISEMENT

Isuzu Motors India opens fourth dealership in T.N.

November 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Isuzu Motors India Deputy President Yasuhito Kondo along with Kaveri-Vela Group representatives inaugurating a new dealership in Tiruchirapalli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd., Japan, inaugurated the 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealership of Kaveri ISUZU in Tiruchirapalli.

With this, Isuzu Motors India has increased its sales and service offerings’ reach to four locations in Tamil Nadu including those already operational in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, the automaker said in a statement.

“We are witnessing an immense potential for our products in the region, both in the personal segment and especially in the application-oriented segments in industry belt, agriculture and trading businesses,” said IMI Deputy President Yasuhito Kondo.

The Kaveri-Vela Group has been in the automotive business for over two decades in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US