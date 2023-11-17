Isuzu Motors India opens fourth dealership in T.N.

November 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd., Japan, inaugurated the 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) dealership of Kaveri ISUZU in Tiruchirapalli.

With this, Isuzu Motors India has increased its sales and service offerings’ reach to four locations in Tamil Nadu including those already operational in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, the automaker said in a statement.

“We are witnessing an immense potential for our products in the region, both in the personal segment and especially in the application-oriented segments in industry belt, agriculture and trading businesses,” said IMI Deputy President Yasuhito Kondo.

The Kaveri-Vela Group has been in the automotive business for over two decades in the region.