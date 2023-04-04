Isuzu Motors India appoints Rajesh Mittal as president

April 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

To give boost to Indian operations, Isuzu Motors India (IMI) has appointed Rajesh Mittal, the first person of Indian origin, as president.

Mr. Mittal succeeds Wataru Nakano, who will assume charge as head of Isuzu’s Vietnam operations from April 2023, the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

Mr. Mittal joined the top management as president of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India and as deputy president at Isuzu India in February 2022. Yasuhito Kondo, who was responsible for the Regional Management Office at IM Japan, takes over as deputy president, IMI.

IMI commenced its operations in Sri City in April 2016. It has invested ₹1,500 crore and has capacity to produce 50,000 units annually. The total employee strength in Isuzu India is more than 1,500, of which 18% are women.

IMI makes D-MAX V-Cross, Lifestyle and Adventure Pick-up, the mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of D-MAX pick-ups–S-CAB and regular cab for the commercial segment.

IMI, meanwhile, announced the unveiling of Manufacturing and Other Operations in Warehouse (MOOWR) scheme at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh. IMI is one of the automobile OEMs to have a MOOWR warehouse in addition to the storage area inside its plant premises.

Unveiling the scheme, Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, Additional Commissioner (Customs), Vijayawada, said the scheme was launched with an aim at transforming India into a competitive manufacturing location and an attractive investment destination.

The scheme facilitates Indian manufacturers to import materials without paying duty under Customs Act at the time of import of materials.

The duty commitment is exempted when the finished product is exported/duty is deferred when vehicles are intended to be sold in Indian market. The manufacturer must store and follow strict process controls on duty unpaid imported material.