Isuzu Motors India announces top level changes

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd., Japan, has announced key changes in the top management .

Wataru Nakano takes over as President and Managing Director, while Toru Kishimoto as Deputy Managing Director. Rajesh Mittal will assume the role of President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India and as Deputy President, IMI.

The changes in the management are as per the business plan of the company, it said in a statement.