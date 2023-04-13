ADVERTISEMENT

Isuzu India updates entire range to new emission norms

April 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The new look Isuzu muX

Isuzu Motors India said it had updated its entire range of pick-up vehicles and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to conform to the new BS-VI Phase II emission norms.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models to deliver enhanced styling, safety, comfort, efficiency and emission control.

The Isuzu D-Max VCross Z 4x2 AT variant now ups its style quotient. ‘Valencia Orange’ colour has been added for the personal vehicle range, it said in a statement.

The refreshed passenger pick-up and SUV models now come with idle stop system, low friction tyres and the auto transmission fluid warmer in automatic variants, for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emission levels, the company said.

