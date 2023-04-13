HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isuzu India updates entire range to new emission norms

April 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new look Isuzu muX

The new look Isuzu muX

Isuzu Motors India said it had updated its entire range of pick-up vehicles and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to conform to the new BS-VI Phase II emission norms.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models to deliver enhanced styling, safety, comfort, efficiency and emission control.

The Isuzu D-Max VCross Z 4x2 AT variant now ups its style quotient. ‘Valencia Orange’ colour has been added for the personal vehicle range, it said in a statement.

The refreshed passenger pick-up and SUV models now come with idle stop system, low friction tyres and the auto transmission fluid warmer in automatic variants, for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emission levels, the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.