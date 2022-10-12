Isthara raises $10 million to fund growth

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 12, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Isthara, which is into co-living brand and food courts, said it has raised fresh funding of $10 million (₹81 crore) led by Dubai-based Eagle Investments. The current funding round brings Isthara’s total fund-raise to about $21 million. 

It said it will deploy the new funds to foray into the B2C retail food court space and expand its presence in the co-living sector. The firm is planning to start food courts across retail locations such as malls.

Gilbert James, Promoter and MD, Isthara said , “The funding that we have raised will enable us to build on our B2C portfolio, aggressively scale our operations across the retail food court market, and be a market leader in the segment.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will also look to strategically expand our co-living presence across the country, and continue to disrupt the space by enhancing our tech-enabled co-living solutions,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app