Isthara raises $10 million to fund growth

ADVERTISEMENT

Isthara, which is into co-living brand and food courts, said it has raised fresh funding of $10 million (₹81 crore) led by Dubai-based Eagle Investments. The current funding round brings Isthara’s total fund-raise to about $21 million.

It said it will deploy the new funds to foray into the B2C retail food court space and expand its presence in the co-living sector. The firm is planning to start food courts across retail locations such as malls.

Gilbert James, Promoter and MD, Isthara said , “The funding that we have raised will enable us to build on our B2C portfolio, aggressively scale our operations across the retail food court market, and be a market leader in the segment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will also look to strategically expand our co-living presence across the country, and continue to disrupt the space by enhancing our tech-enabled co-living solutions,” he added.