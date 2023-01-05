ISRO-Microsoft combine to support space-tech startups in India

January 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to fuel the growth of space technology startups in India.

The partnership would help empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready, said a statement issued by Microsoft.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen ISRO’s vision of harnessing the market potential of the most promising space tech innovators and entrepreneurs in India, as per the release.

Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO would be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform, which supports startups at every stage of their journey from idea to attaining unicorn status. Through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, space-tech startup founders in India would have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their businesses.

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, said, “ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning.’‘

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Space tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with ISRO to accelerate this transformation of what’s possible in space and offer our technology tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities.’‘