Israel’s SpearUAV in micro drone pact with Paras

SpearUAV, developers and suppliers of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for defence and homeland security applications from Israel, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, to introduce encapsulated Ninox 40 system for military forces, paramilitary, internal security and law enforcement agencies in India.

Ninox 40 is a micro-tactical, cost-effective drone system, featuring an encapsulated drone and control unit. Weighing under 250g, it is light enough to be incorporated into the soldier's vest and carried on person during combat.

It comes with a flight capacity of up to 40 minutes, day-and-night camera for enhanced situational awareness, automatic tracking, and can be launched on the move and from undercover, even in harsh environmental conditions, as per a joint statement.