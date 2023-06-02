Israeli firm Darknone starts Indian operations, unveils global marketplace place for cybersecurity firms

June 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Darknone Global Inc., a cybersecurity company headquartered in Israel, has commenced its Indian operations with the appointment of Pankajj Ghode as CEO.

Also the company has started its global marketplace for cybersecurity firms called ‘Hacckers.’

Mr. Ghode has also been appointed as Global CEO of Hacckers.

Mr. Ghode said, “The global cybersecurity market is poised for exponential growth, with a total addressable market estimated to reach $1.5 to $2.0 trillion, surpassing the vended market by an astonishing factor of ten.”

“Aligned with this growth potential, we aim to establish ourselves as the preeminent industry player, cementing our position with unwavering conviction,” he added.

He said the company has already onboarded over 1,800 experienced hackers from across the globe.

“Darknone has spearheaded the development of a resilient global network comprising expert hackers, with its headquarters firmly rooted in Israel and presence in Palo Alto, London, Dubai, India, and over 70 other strategic locations worldwide,” he said.

“We have already started building traction for our clientele and are currently building a strong base of clients here in India – across government bodies, regulatory bodies, start-ups and the banking sector as well,” he added.

He further said the company has charted a course by creating a platform for global hackers, offering them a comprehensive 360-degree experience.

“Through strategic partnerships with premier global cyber education hubs, we want to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to re-skilling and providing continuous education to its elite hacker community,” he said.

“We aim to expand the number of hackers to over 3,000 within six months, further amplifying our prowess and extending our global reach,” he added.

