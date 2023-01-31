ADVERTISEMENT

ISMA revises sugar production estimate to 340 lakh tonnes

January 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sugar production during the current season is expected to be 340 lakh tonnes, after diversion of 45 lakh tonnes for ethanol production, according to the second advance estimate of Indian Sugar Mills’ Association.

Total sugar production is likely to be 385 lakh tonnes during the October-September sugar season, the association said said in a statement on Tuesday. The actual production last season after diversion for ethanol was 358 lakh tonnes. Area under sugarcane had increased 6%. ISMA had revised the estimate based on satellite images of harvest and balance area, field visits, sugar recoveries achieved till now, and current trends of yields. In its first estimate, the association had said the production between October 2022 and September 2023 would be 365 lakh tonnes after diversion for ethanol.

