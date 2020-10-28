ISMA launches portal

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association on Wednesday launched meetha.org, a portal that will be a source for right information and knowledge to be shared with consumers about sugar.

The per capita sugar consumption in the country is 19 kg a year as against the world average of 23 kg. The growth in per capita consumption of sugar in India between 2000 and 2016 was just 1.25 %. ISMA has decided to start a campaign to educate and spread awareness among consumers about healthy lifestyle and eating and also debunk myths surrounding sugar, according to a press release from the Association.

It will hold workshops and webinars and the portal will information about consumption, use and value of natural sugar, it siad.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, launched the portal at a virtual meeting.