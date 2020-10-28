ISMA launches portal

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association on Wednesday launched meetha.org, a portal that will be a source for right information and knowledge to be shared with consumers about sugar.
The per capita sugar consumption in the country is 19 kg a year as against the world average of 23 kg. The growth in per capita consumption of sugar in India between 2000 and 2016 was just 1.25 %. ISMA has decided to start a campaign to educate and spread awareness among consumers about healthy lifestyle and eating and also debunk myths surrounding sugar, according to a press release from the Association.
It will hold workshops and webinars and the portal will information about consumption, use and value of natural sugar, it siad.
Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, launched the portal at a virtual meeting.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath