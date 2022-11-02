ISMA demands higher price for ethanol from sugarcane juice

The revised price for ethanol manufactured from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup was inadequate to drive additional investments in new capacity building, says ISMA

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
November 02, 2022 19:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ISMA Director General Sonjoy Mohanty says the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has urged the government to have a relook at the revised prices for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice or sugar syrup.

Welcoming the revised price for ethanol for 2022-2023 to be implemented from December 1 for C-heavy molasses and B-heavy molasses, the Association said that, however, the revised price for ethanol manufactured from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup was inadequate to drive additional investments in new capacity building.

Sonjoy Mohanty, Director General of the Association, said the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim is to achieve 12% ethanol blending during 2022-2023 ethanol season. The total requirement is 651crore litres of ethanol and the sugar mills are expected to divert about 45 lakh tonnes of sugar towards ethanol production. A higher fixed price for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup would give the industry much needed push to meet the target, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app