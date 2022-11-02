ISMA demands higher price for ethanol from sugarcane juice

The revised price for ethanol manufactured from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup was inadequate to drive additional investments in new capacity building, says ISMA

ISMA Director General Sonjoy Mohanty says the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre. | Photo Credit: -

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has urged the government to have a relook at the revised prices for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice or sugar syrup. Welcoming the revised price for ethanol for 2022-2023 to be implemented from December 1 for C-heavy molasses and B-heavy molasses, the Association said that, however, the revised price for ethanol manufactured from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup was inadequate to drive additional investments in new capacity building. Sonjoy Mohanty, Director General of the Association, said the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre. The aim is to achieve 12% ethanol blending during 2022-2023 ethanol season. The total requirement is 651crore litres of ethanol and the sugar mills are expected to divert about 45 lakh tonnes of sugar towards ethanol production. A higher fixed price for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup would give the industry much needed push to meet the target, he said.



