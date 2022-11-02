Business

ISMA demands higher price for ethanol from sugarcane juice

ISMA Director General Sonjoy Mohanty says the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre.

ISMA Director General Sonjoy Mohanty says the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre. | Photo Credit: -

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has urged the government to have a relook at the revised prices for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice or sugar syrup.

Welcoming the revised price for ethanol for 2022-2023 to be implemented from December 1 for C-heavy molasses and B-heavy molasses, the Association said that, however, the revised price for ethanol manufactured from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup was inadequate to drive additional investments in new capacity building.

Sonjoy Mohanty, Director General of the Association, said the industry had demanded a price based on return on equity with a payback period of five years for ethanol from sugar juice or syrup. This will work out to ₹69.85 a litre while the government had announced ₹65.61 a litre.

The aim is to achieve 12% ethanol blending during 2022-2023 ethanol season. The total requirement is 651crore litres of ethanol and the sugar mills are expected to divert about 45 lakh tonnes of sugar towards ethanol production. A higher fixed price for ethanol derived from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup would give the industry much needed push to meet the target, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2022 7:52:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/isma-demands-higher-price-for-ethanol-from-sugarcane-juice/article66087403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY