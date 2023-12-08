ADVERTISEMENT

ISMA demands higher price for ethanol from B heavy molasses

December 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Friday suggested compensatory increase in pricing for ethanol produced from B and C heavy molasses in the wake of the direction of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution restricting the use of sugarcane juice and syrup for ethanol production.

“While acknowledging the government’s intent to balance the (sugar) needs of consumers, ISMA proposed specific measures to ensure a smooth transition,” it said in a statement.

The Association appealed to the government to permit conversion of the remaining contracted/cancelled juice quantity to B-heavy molasses, allow distilleries to continue processing existing juice stock to ethanol until December 10, with the produced ethanol to be supplied to the OMCs until December 20, and compensatory increase in pricing for ethanol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The direction can result in reduction of the crushing capacity of sugar mills leading to delay in crushing season and losses to sugar mills and sugarcane farmers. Hence, the suggested measures should be implemented, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US