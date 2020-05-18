Iron Pillar raises $45 million Top Up Fund

Iron Pillar, a venue capital firm, has announced the successful close of its $45 million Top Up Fund.

This fund will top-up Iron Pillar Fund I that held its final close in 2018 with capital commitments of $90 million.

The Top Up Fund will provide Iron Pillar additional capital to back specific Fund I portfolio companies.

Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar said, “The current crisis and its second order effects have reduced the amount of growth capital available for tech companies in India. We see this as a once in a lifetime opportunity for high quality tech companies with strong market position, growth and gross margins to solidify their lead with efficient capital spend.”

“One way to achieve this upside is for existing investors to step up with creative structures and provide access to capital for the next 24 months. Our top-up fund is a proactive step in that direction to add fuel to our well performing portfolio companies,” he said.

With this new infusion of funds, Iron Pillar has added three global institutions, including 57 Stars LLC (a global alternatives investor) and one large European family office to its investor base.

Mohanjit Jolly, Partner, Iron Pillar said “Marquis LPs have decided to back the Iron Pillar vision especially in the midst of the current pandemic. This is a validation for the strength of our portfolio, credentials of our team and investment strategy.”

Indian technology start-up ecosystem has grown and changed dramatically in the last five years.

From only six tech Unicorns and barely any capital returned to investors in 2015, India now has 38 tech Unicorns with a cumulative enterprise value of over $180 billion and more than $35 billion in capital has been returned to investors.

The top up fund deployment will be led by Mr. Prasanna, Mr. Jolly and Ashok Ananthakrishnan.

They will continue to focus on providing growth capital to Indian founders who aspire to create world class technology companies out of India.