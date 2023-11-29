ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA shares gain 87% on listing day

November 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a Government of India enterprise, debuted on the exchange listing at a 56% premium.

The scrip listed at ₹50 per share on BSE and NSE, respectively, at a premium of 56.25% as compared to the issue price of ₹32. The stock closed at ₹59.9 per share on the BSE, a 87.5% premium, and at ₹60 per share on the NSE.

As per NSE, the total quantity traded stood at 5,798.10 lakh shares. On BSE the total quantity stood at 381.55 lakh shares. Total turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at ₹3,393.13 crore.

Support our reporting.
Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA in a statement said, “We embark on this new chapter with enthusiasm, aiming to create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

The market cap of the company at Wednesday’s closing price stood at ₹16,123.90 crore as per BSE and ₹16,126.59 crore as per NSE.

Overall the benchmark indices of BSE and NSE gained over 1% on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex-50 gained 1.10% or 727.7 points to 66,901.91 points. The NSE Nifty-50 index gained 1.04% or 206.90 points to 20,096.60 points.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
