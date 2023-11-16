IREDA announces ₹2,150-crore IPO in price band of ₹30-32

November 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., a Government of India (GoI) enterprise registered as a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC with Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC), has announced to enter the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) of up to ₹2,150 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The IPO, comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹1,290 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹860 crore by GoI, will open on November 21 for subscription and close on November 23.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 460 shares and in multiples of 460 shares thereafter.

IREDA is a financial institution with over 36 years of experience in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, and energy efficiency and conservation projects, top company officials said.

It provides a comprehensive range of financial products and related services, from project conceptualisation to post-commissioning, for renewable energy projects and other value chain activities, such as equipment manufacturing and transmission, they added.

It is also India’s largest pure-play green financing NBFC in India.

IREDA also extends lines of credit to other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for lending to RE and EEC projects. Additionally, it offers loans to government entities and financing schemes for RE suppliers, manufacturers, and contractors.

As of September 30, 2023, it had a diversified portfolio of term loan outstanding amounting to ₹47,514.48 crore.

