IRDAI tells general insurers to quickly settle claims from affected areas of Uttarakhand

January 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Insurance regulator IRDAI has advised general insurance companies to take steps for immediate registration and expeditious settlement of claims from areas affected by subsidence and landslides in Uttarakhand.

“There is an urgent need for the general insurers to take immediate steps to mitigate the hardships of the affected insured population by ensuring immediate registration and settlement of eligible claims,” the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India said in a circular addressed to the CEOs/CMDs of general insurance companies.

Stating that “subsidence and landslide have caused loss to property in some areas in Uttarakhand”, the regulator asked the insurers to nominate a senior officer, at the company level, to act as a nodal officer in the affected districts to coordinate receipt, processing and settlement of all eligible claims.

The Authority wanted all claims to be surveyed immediately and claim payments/on account payments disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding beyond the stipulated timeline. It asked the general insurers to engage adequate number of surveyors immediately as required and if needed consider engaging surveyors from neighbouring areas as well.

The general insurers should encourage the policyholders to use electronic communication wherever possible for correspondence while intimating the claim and filing all the relevant documents. Efforts should be made to ensure digital processes are resorted to the extent possible for assessment of claims, Chief General Manager (Non-Life) D.V.S Ramesh said in the circular.