IRDAI nod for Go Digit foray into life insurance

June 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Insurance regulator IRDAI has granted certificate of registration to Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd, to conduct life insurance business in the country, taking the number of insurers operating in the life insurance space to 26.

The certificate of registration, to the new life insurer, was granted at the 122nd meeting of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India held on June 2. This is the fourth registration granted in last one year in life and non-life segment, IRDAI said on Friday.