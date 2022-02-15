IRDAI moots changes to TPA regulations

Regulator proposes relaxing MBBS mandate, says enough if one of the directors is a qualified medical practitioner

Regulator proposes relaxing MBBS mandate, says enough if one of the directors is a qualified medical practitioner

A clutch of changes to regulations governing third party administrators (TPAs), including one relaxing the requirement that at least one of the directors of the TPA should be an MBBS, has been proposed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The modifications to the existing TPA Regulations 2016 are being suggested from a perspective of allowing further facilitations, the regulator said, releasing an exposure draft.

On the minimum qualification, IRDAI said the regulations now stipulate that at least one of the directors holds a minimum qualification of MBBS. This is proposed to be changed to “at least one of the directors of a TPA is a qualified Medical Practitioner” with some States allowing AYUSH practitioners to practice in allopathy.

Thus, the minimum qualification of MBBS is to be substituted and linked with the term ‘Medical Practitioner’ as defined in the guidelines on standardisation in health insurance.

Further, in view of the AYUSH practitioners being allowed by some States to practise in allopathy, IRDAI has proposed that it is enough if the TPA’s chief medical officer is a qualified medical practitioner, as against the existing norm that a CMO have the minimum qualification of MBBS and also hold a registration from the Medical Council of India or the medical council of any State. However, the norm stipulating that the CMO should be a full-time employee is to be retained.

An important intermediary, TPAs on behalf of insurers dealing in health insurance, service claims under such policies. Some of the insurers, however, do this through an in-house mechanism.

Under another modification, IRDAI is seeking to dispense with the norm on educational qualifications of the TPA’s CEO/CAO as well training norms for them. “In light of the changed scenarios, it is considered that minimum qualifications need not be specified to the CEO or CAO of a TPA. Hence, it is proposed to omit the norms relating to the educational qualifications... similarly, training norms to CEOs / CAOs are proposed to be omitted,” according to the draft document.

According to IRDAI, there were 23 TPAs registered with it as on March 31, 2021. In 2020-21, 73% of the claims were settled through TPAs and the balance 27% through in-house mechanism. The net incurred claims of the health insurance business of general and health insurers last fiscal stood at ₹40,718 crore. It was ₹34,058 crore in 2019-20.

Another change IRDAI proposes is to do away with the mandate of written agreements as it felt that “how to carry out services to the policyholders shall be the look out of the insurer that engages the services of the TPA. Mandating written bipartite/tripartite agreements, given the size of the number involved, may be difficult to comply with.”