18 September 2020
IRDAI for sandbox ideas reducing virus fallout
Insurance regulator IRDAI will accord priority in processing to regulatory sandbox proposals seeking to reduce the impact of COVID-19.
Besides usual innovative proposals, “the Authority would welcome proposals that may minimise adverse impact of COVID-19. [Such] proposals will be processed on fast track basis,” it said. October 14 is the deadline to submit applications under the second cohort of Regulatory Sandbox.
