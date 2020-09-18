IRDAI for sandbox ideas reducing virus fallout

HYDERABAD

Insurance regulator IRDAI will accord priority in processing to regulatory sandbox proposals seeking to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Besides usual innovative proposals, “the Authority would welcome proposals that may minimise adverse impact of COVID-19. [Such] proposals will be processed on fast track basis,” it said. October 14 is the deadline to submit applications under the second cohort of Regulatory Sandbox.

